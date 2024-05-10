Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.19

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Orica’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

Orica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Beevers bought 1,894 shares of Orica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$15.84 ($10.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.07 ($19,866.93). 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

