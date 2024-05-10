Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 5th

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.52. 103,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,920. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.