Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $190.00 at Robert W. Baird

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

NYSE OSK opened at $119.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,014,000 after buying an additional 219,375 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,274,000 after purchasing an additional 102,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

