Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.32. 233,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,318. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

