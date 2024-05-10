Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE:OR opened at C$22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.79. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$23.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5773956 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total transaction of C$432,864.04. In related news, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.