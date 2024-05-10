Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 106.16% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.36) earnings per share. Ouster updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ouster Trading Up 19.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OUST traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,622,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,825. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $502.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

