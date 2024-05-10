Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.01. 692,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

