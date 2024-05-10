Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,850 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after purchasing an additional 196,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55,177 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Moderna
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Moderna Price Performance
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.