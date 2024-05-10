Outfitter Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 139.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 126,026 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,255,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 37.8 %

Shares of Sweetgreen stock traded up $8.91 on Friday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,789,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 2.22. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

