Outfitter Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 3.5 %

IP stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,210. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $331,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.