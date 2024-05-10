Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,188,701. The stock has a market cap of $485.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

