PAAL AI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.96 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $378.42 million and $8.96 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,230,510 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 816,230,510 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.4828749 USD and is up 13.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $9,474,468.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

