PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight Sells 33,850 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

