Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,417 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,149 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 62,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 968,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. 4,434,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences
In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
