Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,417 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,149 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 62,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 968,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. 4,434,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCRX

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.