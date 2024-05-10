PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PACS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $24.85 on Monday. PACS Group has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

In other PACS Group news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

