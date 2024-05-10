Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Short Interest Down 64.9% in April

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 12,697 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $63,104.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,477,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,792.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,049 shares of company stock worth $94,631 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PALT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,326. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Paltalk has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

Paltalk ( NASDAQ:PALT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

