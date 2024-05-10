Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,000. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

