Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after buying an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 731.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 54,949 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period.

Papa John's International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.32. 1,728,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,684. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John's International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Insider Activity at Papa John's International

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

