Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,684. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

