Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PZZA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 894,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

