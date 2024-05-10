Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 123,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after acquiring an additional 192,149 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 922,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,354,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

