Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Parex Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.81. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.17 and a 52-week high of C$30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.42 by C$0.32. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of C$508.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 5.8679707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.75 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parex Resources

Insider Activity at Parex Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$200,450.00. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.