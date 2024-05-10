Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Lars Olesen Sells 22,500 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total transaction of C$357,750.00.

Pason Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

PSI stock opened at C$15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Pason Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of C$93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2858226 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

