Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $126.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.71.

PATK opened at $115.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $123.58. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

