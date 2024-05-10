Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 596.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 443,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,633,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,802 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

