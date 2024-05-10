PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the April 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

PAX Global Technology Stock Performance

PXGYF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. PAX Global Technology has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.86.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

