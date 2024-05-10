Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 0.2 %

PAYO stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,533,941.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

