PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.
PDF Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. 343,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00 and a beta of 1.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at PDF Solutions
In other PDF Solutions news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on PDFS
PDF Solutions Company Profile
PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PDF Solutions
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.