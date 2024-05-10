PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. 343,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00 and a beta of 1.48.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

