PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Insider Christoph Johannes Martin Sells 21,473 Shares

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.85), for a total value of £31,565.31 ($39,654.91).

PBEE traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 145 ($1.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,706. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.57. PensionBee Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 56.74 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.50 ($1.98). The stock has a market cap of £324.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,920.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

