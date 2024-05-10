Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average is $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

