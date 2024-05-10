Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average is $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group
In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Penske Automotive Group
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
