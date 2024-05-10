Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Issues Earnings Results

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PRM stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 622,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,800. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

