Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $12.71

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.35. Perion Network shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 508,484 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perion Network

Perion Network Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $586.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.