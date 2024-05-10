Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of flat yr/yr or $4.656 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.1 %

PRGO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

