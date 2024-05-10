Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 211.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

