Pettee Investors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after purchasing an additional 309,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $431.48. 858,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.57 and a 200 day moving average of $421.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

