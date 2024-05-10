Pettee Investors Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $560,563,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $27.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $617.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,309.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

