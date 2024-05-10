Pettee Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AMP traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $433.62. The company had a trading volume of 329,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,116. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $440.67. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.61 and its 200-day moving average is $386.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,980 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,480 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

