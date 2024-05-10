Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 155 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,141,000 after acquiring an additional 78,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 70.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

