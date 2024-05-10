Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 232 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,699,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,351. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $184.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

