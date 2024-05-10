Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 403 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,872,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $167.36. The firm has a market cap of $393.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

