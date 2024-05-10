Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 6,541 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 461,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,614,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,819,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,396,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

