Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0.8%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.99. 8,508,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 43,185,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 492,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

