Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %

PSX stock opened at $147.72 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 317.5% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.