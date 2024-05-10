PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

PHINIA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PHINIA to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

PHINIA Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PHIN traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,038. PHINIA has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PHINIA will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

