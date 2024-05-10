Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $73.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

