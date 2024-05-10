Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 211.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAX. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62,210 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 305.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MediaAlpha

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $58,557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.32.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.17 million. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

