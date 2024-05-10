Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $105,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

