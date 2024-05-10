Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,862,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 99,754 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Penumbra by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 131,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,072,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.66. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $262,236.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,903 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.