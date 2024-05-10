Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $142.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.87.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

