Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 45,731 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,731 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Insider Activity

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

